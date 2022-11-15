Camden motel damaged by fire

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Fire caused extensive damage at a Camden motel Monday afternoon.

Multiple crews responded to Beloin’s Motel just after 2 p.m.

Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley tells us the property owner was on-site when the fire occurred.

Somebody had been living there, but wasn’t present when the fire happened.

No one was injured.

Chief Farley says two of the six units sustained fire damage.

There is smoke damage in the other four.

We’re told the motel had not been permitted for occupancy for a few years, and did not have permitted power, water or sewer service.

