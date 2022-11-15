Black Bears reflect on Boston College upset

Maine not only defeated an ACC opponent, but also led for a majority of the contest
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WABI) - The Maine men’s basketball team earned its first signature win in the Chris Markwood era by going into Chestnut Hill and beating Boston College, 69-64.

Maine not only defeated an ACC opponent, but also led for a majority of the contest(WABI/ACC Network)

The win gave Markwood his first victory over a Power 5 school, and it only took him three regular-season games to get it.

The Black Bears not only defeated an ACC opponent, but also led for a majority of the contest.

The team prided itself on being able to seize early momentum against the Eagles and never letting it go.

“You’ve got to give all the credit to our guys. They’ve just done a tremendous job since the summer and into the preseason of working really hard every single day giving us their best effort and being extremely coachable,” said Markwood.

“The biggest thing for us was we wanted to throw the first punch. Obviously, basketball is a game of runs, and I think if you throw the first punch, your opponent is wobbling back. Then, you can just throw punches. Obviously, you’ll receive some, but once you keep throwing those punches, it’s hard to come back from,” said Jaden Clayton, freshman point guard.

Maine will look to build on the BC win when it hosts Columbia at The Pit in Orono on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

