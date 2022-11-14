Turkey Telethon

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year: turkey time.

WABI TV5, Z107.3, and Penquis are partnering again to collect a lot of turkeys this week to help thousands of families in need this Thanksgiving.

It all starts Tuesday morning.

Kid from Z107.3 will kick off the annual “FREE THE Z” Turkey Drive in the Brewer Hannaford parking lot.

You can drop off turkeys or monetary donations.

Just $15 will help one family with a meal.

If you can’t make it to Brewer this week, there are a couple of other ways to donate.

You can text “Turkey” to 44321 or you can visit Penquis’ website.

You can also call us during our annual Turkey Telethon this Thursday during our newscasts from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

