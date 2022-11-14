Theory of a Deadman, Skillet coming to Bangor

Cross Insurance Center
Cross Insurance Center(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert announcement season continues in Bangor.

The Cross Insurance Center will host the “Rock Resurrection Tour,” featuring Theory of a Deadman, Skillet and Saint Asonia on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets on-sale for the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

You can find the presale code by following Cross Insurance Center on social media and joining the Cyber Club.

Tickets start at $29.50.

