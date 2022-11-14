Snowy morning in Aroostook County

Garrett Anderson
Garrett Anderson(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in Aroostook County woke up to a winter wonderland Monday.

Three-year-old Garrett Anderson of Caribou was all smiles this morning. His mom, former TV5 producer, Chelsey Anderson snapped pictures of Garrett making his first snowman of the season.

Over in Stockholm, Devin Chenevert took beautiful photos Monday morning of the snow-covered trees. Her dogs, Blue and Koda loved the white stuff.

Maine DOT also shared the scene on Route One in Van Buren, documenting their first plowable snow of the season.

