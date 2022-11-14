Pre-tabulation work for Maine’s second congressional district race begins in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Some of the ranked-choice pre-tabulation work for the race for Maine’s second congressional district began Monday in Augusta.

Democratic incumbent Jared Golden did not get a majority of the votes in the election which is required in ranked-choice voting.

Golden received 48% and challenger and former incumbent republican Bruce Poliquin got 45% of the vote.

The Secretary of State’s Office started uploading memory devices which were retrieved by state police.

Golden declared victory over Poliquin late last week.

Sunday night in his first statement since election night, Poliquin did not concede but did thank his supporters.

He also shared a direct message for Golden saying in part saying:

“Regardless of how this week’s rank choice ballot counting ends up for my race, President Joe Biden and the Democrats continue to control all the levels of power in Washington until noon on January 3 when the new Republican majority in the U.S. House is sworn in.”

We spoke to Secretary Shenna Bellows about the tabulation process on Monday.

“Tomorrow in the rank choice voting tabulation, what will be happening is that the second choice, the ballots that had chosen Tiffany bond as their first choice will determine whether those ballots get reassigned to golden or to Poliquin because we are scanning all of the ballots and to the high speed tabulator behind me and uploading the memory devices from the various municipalities, we will have all of that data and it will be essentially a click of a button,” Bellows said, “It will be a fairly fast process. Once we’ve gone through the very time consuming process of verifying the vote for the first rounds,” she said.

The tabulation is open to the public.

It’s happening at 45 Commerce Drive, Suite 13 in Augusta.

The tabulation will also be livestreamed on the Department’s Facebook page.

