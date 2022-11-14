Poliquin releases first statement since election night

Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin
Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ranked-choice voting tabulation is expected to begin Monday in the race for Maine Second Congressional District.

The Secretary of State’s Office will start uploading results Monday afternoon from cities and town into their datbase.

Democratic incumbent Jared Golden declared victory last week over Republican Bruce Poliquin.

Sunday night in his first statement since election night, Poliquin did not concede in the statement but did thank his supporters.

He also shared shared a direct message for Golden saying in part:

“Regardless of how this week’s rank-choice ballot counting ends up for my race, President Joe Biden and the Democrats continue to control all the levers of power in Washington until noon on Jan. 3 when the new Republican majority in the U.S. House is sworn in.”

