Old Town’s Gabe Gifford signs with Maine baseball

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new addition to the Maine baseball recruiting class, and he’s a left-handed pitcher who’s already set foot on Mahaney Diamond.

Old Town’s Gabe Gifford signed with the team in a ceremony at his school.

Gifford committed in April, and now he’s officially going to be a Black Bear.

“It’s every kid’s dream to come out and have a signing day. To be able to grow up and watch UMaine as a kid, it’s always been a dream to go play there. Now that the papers are official and I’ve officially signed, it sinks in,” said Gifford.

The Bradley native has also played travel baseball with the Maine Sting.

Gifford joins a 2023 listed roster that features six other Mainers.

