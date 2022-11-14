Maine’s Anna Kahelin out for season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WABI) - There’s tough news on the injury front for Maine women’s basketball.

She suffered a left knee injury in first quarter of season opener (WABI)

Anna Kahelin is done for the year after suffering a left knee injury in the first quarter of the Black Bears’ season-opening win at James Madison.

Head coach Amy Vachon said Kahelin was in the midst of playing some of her best basketball for the team, and “there are no words to express how deeply something can hurt.”

