Maine’s Anna Kahelin out for season

She suffered a left knee injury in first quarter of season opener
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WABI) - There’s tough news on the injury front for Maine women’s basketball.

Anna Kahelin is done for the year after suffering a left knee injury in the first quarter of the Black Bears’ season-opening win at James Madison.

Head coach Amy Vachon said Kahelin was in the midst of playing some of her best basketball for the team, and “there are no words to express how deeply something can hurt.”

