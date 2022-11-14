Maine Vintage Collective Market holds pop-up at Bangor Arts Exchange

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Vintage Collective Market held a pop-up shop at the Bangor Arts Exchange on Sunday.

From 20 curated vintage vendors, there was an endless amount of clothing, decor, and accessories to choose from. With everything ranging in style, price, and time period, there was definitely something fitting for everyone’s tastes!

One of the main focuses of the market is an emphasis on sustainability. By thrifting clothing or shopping second-hand, items’ lives are extended until they are unusable rather than unfashionable, drastically reducing overconsumption and waste in landfills.

“I’m really passionate about sustainable fashion, which is why I love reselling clothes,” says Orono-based fashion designer and tailor Daphne Murphy of Daphne Michelle Designs. Murphy explains how her design practices are eco-friendly, “A lot of my pieces are upcycled, so I buy things from thrift stores, or I get things donated to me and I piece them back together.”

Since their first event in Sept. 2021, The Maine Vintage Collective Market has held multiple pop-ups in the Bangor area. So, if you missed out on this one, don’t worry! The next vintage market is set to take place on Dec. 4th.

