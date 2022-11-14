Maine Seacoast Mission helping families provide Christmas gifts

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - If you or someone you know needs help putting presents under the tree this year, Maine Seacoast Mission is there for you.

The Mission supports families by offering Christmas gifts to families with children under the age of 18.

Families are invited to sign up for the Christmas Program on the Mission’s website. Once an application is approved, a family is invited to shop in-person at the Mission’s Cherryfield campus or send a list to the “elves” there who will help fulfill the wishes for the requested items.

“Our biggest needs are boots, snow pants, winter coats - adult size winter coats,” said Maine Seacoast Mission Family and Community Engagement Program Manager Stephanie Moores. “It just seems this year especially, there just seems to be more of a need. The mission is here to help support our community.”

To sign up to shop or receive gifts from the Maine Seacoast Mission’s Christmas Program, visit seacoastmission.org.

