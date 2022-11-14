Maine Seacoast Mission awarded grant to fund Community and Family Engagement program in Cherryfield

Maine Seacoast Mission
Maine Seacoast Mission(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Seacoast Mission was recently awarded a grant for $120,000 from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation to fund the Mission’s Community and Family Engagement program based at its Downeast campus in Cherryfield.

The three-year grant award originates from the Sewall Foundation’s Healthy People Healthy Places program. The grant award will support the goal of the Community and Family Engagement program which is to build knowledge of and support the Mission’s wrap-around services, including the food pantry, Good Neighbor Fund, housing rehabilitation, and education programs.

“It’s fantastic,” said Maine Seacoast Mission Family and Community Engagement Program Manager Stephanie Moores. “It’s really allowing us to do some great work with our families in the community, doing coaching services, helping them budget, helping them set goals and reach those goals, either financial or otherwise. So, we’re doing things like that.”

For more information on all of Maine Seacoast Mission’s programming visit seacoastmission.org

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

Latest News

After going virtual last year, the in-person event is back.
Feztival of Trees
Camden Public Library made from Legos
Lego version of Camden Public Library on display in Camden Public Library
Garrett Anderson
Snowy morning in Aroostook County
Christmas gifts
Maine Seacoast Mission helping families provide Christmas gifts