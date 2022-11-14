Maine Seacoast Mission awarded grant to fund Community and Family Engagement program in Cherryfield

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Seacoast Mission was recently awarded a grant for $120,000 from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation to fund the Mission’s Community and Family Engagement program based at its Downeast campus in Cherryfield.

The three-year grant award originates from the Sewall Foundation’s Healthy People Healthy Places program. The grant award will support the goal of the Community and Family Engagement program which is to build knowledge of and support the Mission’s wrap-around services, including the food pantry, Good Neighbor Fund, housing rehabilitation, and education programs.

“It’s fantastic,” said Maine Seacoast Mission Family and Community Engagement Program Manager Stephanie Moores. “It’s really allowing us to do some great work with our families in the community, doing coaching services, helping them budget, helping them set goals and reach those goals, either financial or otherwise. So, we’re doing things like that.”

For more information on all of Maine Seacoast Mission’s programming visit seacoastmission.org

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.