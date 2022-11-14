Maine gas prices up from last month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are inching upward.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.77.

That’s about three cents cheaper than last week.

Here in Maine, the average price is $3.95 as of Monday.

That’s up about 30 cents from a month ago.

Analysts say one-reason for the recent increase in cost comes from the oil market where a barrel of crude is once again more than $90 each.

