Maine gas prices up from last month
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are inching upward.
According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.77.
That’s about three cents cheaper than last week.
Here in Maine, the average price is $3.95 as of Monday.
That’s up about 30 cents from a month ago.
Analysts say one-reason for the recent increase in cost comes from the oil market where a barrel of crude is once again more than $90 each.
