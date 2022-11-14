Maine football falls late to UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WABI) - Maine slipped to a record of 2-8 with a 23-21 loss at UAlbany on Saturday.

Great Danes score game-winner with no time left (WABI/FloFootball)

The Black Bears were in front in crunch time, but the Great Danes scored the game-winning touchdown with no time left.

Maine’s defensive effort to close out UAlbany was marred by giving up a 4th and 20 into the red zone, followed by three penalties inside the 10 yard line.

Head coach Jordan Stevens discussed the late moments in his final CAA coaches media call of the season.

“You can point to a lot of different areas in the game to go back to. When it’s a tight-score game, you’re hanging onto a lot of different calls and situations within the game. They were able to keep the (4th down) lay alive, and I thought their quarterback did a nice job finding the open man and getting it to him,” said Stevens.

The Black Bears will look to regroup and close out the 2022 schedule on a high note when the No. 18 New Hampshire Wildcats come to Orono on Saturday at noon.

UNH will try to reclaim the Brice-Cowell Musket from the Black Bears after Maine won last year’s meeting in Durham, 33-20.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.