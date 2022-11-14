Maine community leader shot in Ethiopia returning to U.S., group says

Maine Community Integration said Sunday Fowsia Musse was in an air ambulance
Fowsia Musse
Fowsia Musse(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Lewiston community leader who was shot and injured in Ethiopia is coming back to the U.S.

Fowsia Musse is known for her work in Lewiston overseeing Maine Community Integration.

The immigrant outreach organization said in a Facebook post Sunday that she was in an air ambulance.

Musse was traveling this fall with her sister, a member of the Ethiopian parliament when her sister was shot and killed by federal police.

Tens of thousands of dollars were raised for her medical treatment and travel.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

Latest News

Dennis Dechaine
Maine AG confident in conviction despite new DNA evidence
Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin
Poliquin releases first statement since election night
Gas prices
Maine gas prices up from last month
1 killed in Corinth crash