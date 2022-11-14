Maine community leader shot in Ethiopia returning to U.S., group says

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Lewiston community leader who was shot and injured in Ethiopia is coming back to the U.S.

Fowsia Musse is known for her work in Lewiston overseeing Maine Community Integration.

The immigrant outreach organization said in a Facebook post Sunday that she was in an air ambulance.

Musse was traveling this fall with her sister, a member of the Ethiopian parliament when her sister was shot and killed by federal police.

Tens of thousands of dollars were raised for her medical treatment and travel.

