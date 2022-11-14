Lego version of Camden Public Library on display in Camden Public Library

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Inside the Camden Public Library, you can check out many things.

Books, DVDs and even the Camden Public Library in Lego form.

The build was created by Colby Adolphsen and includes the building’s interior.

Many of his builds take inspiration from the area around him.

“Maine is a beautiful place. The coast of Maine is a beautiful place, and so, I took that as some inspiration and started building some replicas. I started with the Rockland Breakwater and kind of went from there,” Adolphsen said.

The idea to build the library in Lego form came to him about six months ago.

With no set of instructions on how to build it, he had to start from scratch.

“I start by looking at usually photos or if I can see it in real life, I do that as well. And kind of get some rough like measurements for scale. I usually use a Lego minifigure as my scale. So, if a Lego minifigure’s five or six feet tall, that’s kind of where how I start measuring stuff,” said Adolphsen.

He estimates the build took him around 90 hours to complete.

Working on it mostly in the evenings, he spent roughly seven weeks piecing together a replica of a place that means a great deal to him.

“I grew up going to the Camden library as a kid, and me and my wife actually did our engagement photos there. We did wedding photos at the Amphitheater,” Adolphsen said.

The build sits by the entrance on Atlantic Avenue for the public to see.

Adolphsen is excited about how people from the area will react to it.

“To see something familiar to them in Lego, especially in our area, it’s not super common, and so, that can be exciting to walk in and be like, whoa, that’s the library,” Adolphsen exclaimed.

