Husson football earns postseason bowl bid

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson football is going to host Plymouth State in the 2022 New England Bowl Series on Saturday.

Eagles will face Plymouth State on Saturday (WABI)

The two teams met in Bangor earlier in the season, with the Panthers coming out on top, 17-0.

The Eagles earned another shot at PSU by finishing in 2nd place in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

It’s the team’s first-ever New England Bowl bid.

Nat Clark is in his 4th season as Husson head coach and explained what the invitation means for the program.

“I’m proud of our guys for hanging in there. They have a lot of resilience. We talk about grit all the time, and they’ve shown a lot of grit here in the last five weeks. They got off the mat. Right now, grit’s a sacred thing for a lot of people in the world. A lot of guys in our locker room have all kinds of it, so it will be on display on Saturday,” said Clark.

Husson sputtered out of the gate to a 1-4 start, but the Eagles fought back to earn their spot in the final standings.

