Former Secretary of State appointed to Maine State Auditor

Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has been appointed to the position of Maine State Auditor.

Senate President Troy Jackson says Dunlap will replace Jacob Norton who resigned as State Auditor earlier this year.

Dunlap was originally elected to the position by the legislature in December 2020, but he resigned after requiring additional time to become a certified public accountant.

Dunlap is a Certified Internal Auditor and previously served 14 years as Maine’s Secretary of State.

