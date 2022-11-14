Donation drive for EAAA’s Furry Friends Food Bank

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This Saturday, Stanley Subaru and Eastern Area Agency on Aging will hold a donation drive for pet food and litter for EAAA’s Furry Friends Food Bank, to celebrate the kickoff of the 2022 Subaru Share the Love event.

The Furry Friends Food Bank is an outreach program of EAAA, and its primary goal is to keep older adults of low income and their pets together by offering monthly supplemental pet food. For the donation drive the Furry Friends Food Bank needs wet and dry dog food, wet and dry cat food and cat litter.

The pet food drive is also being done in partnership with the SPCA of Hancock County.

“The whole process of delivering meals to people in need, and pets in need can be done more efficiently. It just made so much sense to us, when those two organizations started to communicate, we raised our hand and said, ‘Let us be involved. Let us try to help,’” said Mark Politte, Stanley Subaru owner.

Pet food and cat litter can be dropped off at Stanley Subaru on the Bar Harbor Road d Trenton this Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.