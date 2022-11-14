Donation drive for EAAA’s Furry Friends Food Bank

EAAA’s Furry Friends Food Bank
EAAA’s Furry Friends Food Bank(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This Saturday, Stanley Subaru and Eastern Area Agency on Aging will hold a donation drive for pet food and litter for EAAA’s Furry Friends Food Bank, to celebrate the kickoff of the 2022 Subaru Share the Love event.

The Furry Friends Food Bank is an outreach program of EAAA, and its primary goal is to keep older adults of low income and their pets together by offering monthly supplemental pet food. For the donation drive the Furry Friends Food Bank needs wet and dry dog food, wet and dry cat food and cat litter.

The pet food drive is also being done in partnership with the SPCA of Hancock County.

“The whole process of delivering meals to people in need, and pets in need can be done more efficiently. It just made so much sense to us, when those two organizations started to communicate, we raised our hand and said, ‘Let us be involved. Let us try to help,’” said Mark Politte, Stanley Subaru owner.

Pet food and cat litter can be dropped off at Stanley Subaru on the Bar Harbor Road d Trenton this Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

Latest News

After going virtual last year, the in-person event is back.
Feztival of Trees
Camden Public Library made from Legos
Lego version of Camden Public Library on display in Camden Public Library
Garrett Anderson
Snowy morning in Aroostook County
Maine Seacoast Mission
Maine Seacoast Mission awarded grant to fund Community and Family Engagement program in Cherryfield
Christmas gifts
Maine Seacoast Mission helping families provide Christmas gifts