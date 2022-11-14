Cold Again Tuesday. Snow Likely Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another cold night on the way as high pressure over the Great Lakes continues to build into the region. This will keep skies mostly clear, and lows will range from the upper teens over the north to the upper 30s closer to the coast.

Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with below normal highs as they only reach the 30s and low 40s. Clouds will begin to build into the region ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring many of us our first accumulating snow of the season.

Low pressure will develop along the east coast Tuesday night and will reach our region by Wednesday morning. Initially it will be cold enough Wednesday morning that the entire state will start off as snow. As the morning goes on, coastal areas will change to all rain and will wash away any minor accumulations there. Farther inland, from I-95 towards the Foothills, snow will change to a wintry mix including snow, rain & sleet. With the chance for rain & sleet for these areas, this will lower snowfall totals. In the mountains it will be cold enough that the entire event will be all snow and that is where our totals will be the highest. Precipitation will taper off Wednesday night. Because of the potential for accumulating snow, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for INLAND areas.

Most areas will start as snow before beginning to change to a mix and even just rain along the coast. (WABI)

Snow continues in the mountains. Mix of snow, rain & sleet along I-95. Rain along the coast. (WABI)

Snowfall totals less than an inch is expected along the coast and will more than likely be washed away by any rainfall. Along I-95 totals will average around 1-3″. Near the Foothills, totals will average around 3-5″. In the mountains including Rangeley, Greenville, Millinocket & Houlton should be prepared for 5-8″ with locally higher totals.

Highest snow totals in the mountains where only snow is expected. Lower totals closer to I-95 as a mix will be likely. The coastline will see very light totals and will be washed away by rainfall. (WABI)

Once the snow moves out, quiet and cold conditions will remain for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will stay mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the teens north to the upper 20s along the coast. NW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Clouds begin to move in during the afternoon. NW wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow for all to start, changing to rain and a wintry mix along the coast and as far inland as the Foothills. Highs will be in the 30s & 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.