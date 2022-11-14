Brighter, Breezy, & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure that brought rain and snow to the state yesterday and last night will exit up into the Maritimes today while high pressure builds in from the west. This will make for a brighter and breezy today with northwest winds gusting to 30-35 MPH at times. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs only reaching the mid-30s to low 40s. The gusty wind will make it feel like it’s in the 20s at times so dress warmly if you have outdoor plans. Skies will be clear as we head into the night tonight. The gusty, northwest wind will diminish which will allow for a cold night tonight. Look for lows to drop to the low to mid-20s for most spots with some upper teens possible across the northern and western parts of the state.

High pressure will bring us a nice day Tuesday. We’ll start with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing high clouds during the afternoon as our next storm system pushes towards the area. Temperatures on Tuesday will remain on the cool side with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s but the wind will be light so overall it will feel better if you have outdoor plans.

Low pressure is forecast to develop along the East Coast Tuesday night then travel northward into the Gulf of Maine during the day Wednesday. Precipitation will develop from southwest to northeast across the state Wednesday morning and continue into Wednesday night, tapering off late. It looks like it will be cold enough for precipitation to fall as mainly snow for areas north of Bangor while areas from the Greater Bangor Area south to the coastline see more of a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 30s to near 40°. Snow and rain/snow mix will wind down Wednesday night. Right now it looks like areas north of Bangor could see several inches of snow with amounts lowering as you head towards the coast.

Low pressure moving through the Gulf of Maine Wednesday will bring snow, mix and rain to the state. Several inches of snow will be possible by Wednesday night for areas north of Bangor. (WABI)

Drier weather returns for Thursday. We may see a few snow showers across the north and mountains but otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. It looks like we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs between 34°-41°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows between 18°-26°. Light northwest wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs between 35°-42°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow developing during the morning over inland and northern areas, rain/snow mix closer to the coast. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

