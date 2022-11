BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night.

Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m.

They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods.

They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died at the scene.

Police are still investigating.

