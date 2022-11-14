1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.

Police say when they went into the house, they found Jeremy Rideout dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman shot has since been released from the hospital.

