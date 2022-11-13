Widespread rain moves in for today, changing to snow for Aroostook County and the Northwoods tonight.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today a low-pressure system develops off the coastline to bring us the chance for scattered to widespread showers throughout the day. Headed into the early evening, areas in the Northern woods, and Aroostook County will see a change over to snow, as cold air rushes in behind the rain. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Aroostook County with snow totals ranging from 2-5 inches, highest totals will be west of route 11. For areas south of Aroostook county we will be dealing with just the rain for today. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 40′s.

Quiet and cool conditions to start off the work week with highs mostly in the low to mid 40s for Monday and Tuesday. Another area of low pressure will move in by Wednesday. This could be our first potential for accumulating snow this season. As of right now, it looks like communities along, south & east of I-95 will have rain. As you go farther inland there will be a better chance for a wintry mix and snow. It is still too early to make a call about snowfall totals. After Thursday we dry out for the end of the week and into next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs reaching between 48-55. Change over to snow for tonight in Aroostook County.

TONIGHT: Clearing and drying overnight, lows drop to between 28-35.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 38-45.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a mix of rain and snow. Better snow chances for areas northwest of Bangor. Highs reach the low to mid 40′s.

THURSDAY: AM showers, drying the rest of the day. Highs reach the low to mid 40′s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low 40′s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.