Reported hostage situation in Harrison ends with man in custody

Investigators say the man fired a gun before surrendering
(WECT)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISON, Maine (WMTW) - A man is expected to face charges following an incident initially reported to authorities as a hostage situation.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Friday afternoon dispatchers received a report that a man was holding a woman hostage at gunpoint.

Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon says Seven deputies responded to the scene and formed a perimeter outside the home.

“Prior to making contact, the male fired a gun from inside the residence. Deputies then approached the residence and were able to get the male to give up the firearm and surrender peacefully. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident,” Gagnon said in a release.

The 75-year-old man involved was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“The Sheriff’s Office will follow up on the Medical Evaluations and coordinate with the District Attorney’s office to determine what resolution is appropriate to keep everyone safe,” the release said.

If the man is charged with crimes, the agency said more information will be released.

