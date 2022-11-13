Rebates offer Maine homeowners financial incentives to become more energy efficient

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - With home heating oil and energy costs still very high heading into winter, Maine homeowners have an opportunity to make their homes more energy efficient – with discounts – and help mitigate climate change.

To spend less on heating oil used by 60% of Maine homes, Leanne Bard has stacks of wood in her backyard to fill her wood stove, now connected to her fireplace, which heats the whole first floor of her Falmouth home.

“That has cut our oil consumption by half,” Bard says.

To keep that heat indoors, she insulated her attic -- and her concrete basement with rigid foam.

Bard says, “It definitely has stopped the volume of oil that we’re burning. It has definitely created the house to be a lot warmer, cozier, you don’t feel that coldness.”

The cost of an insulation job as high as $5,000 can be cut in half with a rebate from Efficiency Maine, and the she expects the expense to pay for itself within five years.

Bard says, “The rebate was the key. To get a 40, 50% discount on something – who doesn’t like a sale. Hello!”

Bard also bought a new water heater with a heat pump on top. A rebate from Efficiency Maine cuts the cost by two-thirds from $1,500 to $600.

Bard says, “It’s not the bling of the house, it’s all those things that you don’t see that nobody notices. So, the less you can spend in it, the more appealing it can be.”

Andy Meyer, a Senior Program Manager with Efficiency Maine, installed a heat pump water heater in his home too.

“This uses one-third to one-quarter of that electricity, and that’s how it pays for itself,” Meyer says. “These will save a typical family $350 to $500 a year in electricity.”

Long-lasting, energy efficient LED light bulbs used by Bard and Meyer cost only 50 cents bulb, a discount Efficiency Maine arranged with Maine hardware stores and retailers.

“You just walk in, a four-pack of bulbs costs a dollar, 97 cents,” Meyer says.

“All the things we rebate pay for themselves in energy savings. They also have the advantage of lowering greenhouse gas emissions,” Meyer says. “We’ve never had more generous rebates.”

Meyer, points to the heat pump rebate -- $800. That still leaves a steep out-of-pocket cost of $3,800 each.

“If they save about $600 a year, pays itself off in six years,” he says. 100,000 heat pump rebates have been issued.

Meyer explains how heat pumps deliver heat -- and cooling -- at a fraction of the cost of burning fossil fuels.

“Every other heating system burns something – burns natural gas, burns oil, burns firewood,” he says. “Heat pumps – they use electricity but not to make heat. They use electricity to take heat that already exists in the outdoor air, in your backyard, for example, and it just moves that heat from the backyard into your kitchen, for example.”

Meyer maintains energy efficiency improvements will increase your comfort and the value of your home. Hundreds of participating vendors are listed on the Efficiency Maine website.

Meyer says, “Some vendors, some installers will install it, you will pay them in full, send your application to Efficiency Maine, and we’ll send the homeowner the rebate. Some installers will do work and only charge the difference between the full price and the rebate, and we’ll send the rebate to the installer.”

Bard says the rebates, lower utility bills, and her home value are not her only motivation.

“I feel good that we’re doing things to reduce things that impact our planet. So, reducing fossil fuels,” Bard says. “I feel now I’m in a position to actually do something to help reduce it.”

