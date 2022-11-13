Orono comeback falls short in State Championship

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The story of the 2022 Red Riots is one of battling through adversity.

They snuck into the playoffs with a 4-3 record but proved that they belonged by taking down the likes of Stearns as well as undefeated Dexter.

Yet this Cinderella team faced their biggest challenge against Old Orchard Beach as they played for the State Championship.

The Seagulls jumped out to a 24-point lead early on.

As time expired in the half the Riots perfectly executed a hook and ladder to get their first score of the day.

At the start of the second half Orono picked up where they left off.

Sophomore Will Francis made a house call on the second half’s opening kickoff to bring Orono within 8.

The Seagulls answered with a 29-yard strike to Wesley Gallant to increase their advantage.

With a minute to go in the 3rd Will Francis did it again. The Riot return team provided the blocking needed to get him his second kickoff return touchdown of the night.

In the dying embers of the contest the Riots recovered a fumble just yards away from the end zone as they looked to make a comeback.

But on the very next play the Seagulls snatched the ball away by way of an interception.

Thus, the clock struck Midnight on the Cinderella Orono squad.

Although the comeback was incomplete the boys from Orono fought every step of the way.

Old Orchard Beach takes the title with a score of 46-22.

