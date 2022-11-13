Man wanted in connection with Sabattus standoff, multiple warrants

SABUTTUS, Maine (WMTW) - Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants.

Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker says Diego Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Martinez escaped during a standoff with police at a home on Sabattus Road early Friday morning.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team had set up a perimeter around the home when Martinez burst through the garage door in a car belonging to residents of the home, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

