Food AND Medicine of Brewer kicks off 20th-annual Solidarity Harvest Event

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An organization in Brewer is gearing up to help local families this Thanksgiving in a big way.

Food and Medicine kicked off their 20-th annual Solidarity Harvest event this weekend.

Dozens of volunteers from the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor’s Youth Program showed up to help out Sunday morning.

Volunteers were hard at work dividing and weighing produce, and packing 1,600 boxes to be dispersed to families in the region, and across the state this holiday season.

Food and Medicine raised between $55,000 and $60,000 to purchase the goods in these boxes from local farmers.

Each box will feed a family of 8 to 10 people.

”Food AND Medicine only distributes about 50 to 60 boxes directly to individuals,“ said FAM Director Jack McKay. “The rest go to nearly 100 different groups, so they go to churches, they go to non-profit mission-driven agencies, they go to unions. The idea is that they in turn give it to their people. Our goal is to strengthen these groups so that our community is more resilient.”

