Elks Lodge hosts cornhole tournament to support Old Town Animal Orphanage

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Who says cornhole is a summer-exclusive game?

Local community members were able to escape the rain on Saturday to compete in a cornhole tournament, hosted at Elks Lodge #1287 in Old Town. 15 teams played head-to-head to assert their cornhole prowess, get a chance at winning a prize, and to support a great local cause overall.

While the top three teams got a cash prize, the rest of the money and a large donation basket provided by the Elks Lodge were donated to the Old Town Animal Orphanage. Some UMaine students were also at the event with a bake sale to raise money for the orphanage.

Based in Old Town, the orphanage began in 1990 and continues to serve all surrounding areas as a no-kill shelter and a safe haven for stray cats and dogs.

“We’re privately funded completely, so we don’t get any government grants,” Animal Orphanage Board of Directors member Lexi Scott explains, “Events like this are hugely important to allowing us to continue to survive and serve our local communities.”

The donation money will go back into the orphanage, covering vet bills and other essential supplies needed to care for the animals.

For more information about upcoming events, fundraiser initiatives, and their kennel sponsorship program, go to the Animal Orphanage (Old Town, Maine) Facebook page or check out their website.

