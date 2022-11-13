$10,000 given back in second annual Roofs for Troops event

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bear Inn hosted the second annual Roofs for Troops event on Sunday.

The event was organized by the Marino Project which was founded by members of Home Roofing Solutions.

All members of the U.S. Military who contracted with the roofing company within the last year were automatically put into a drawing for a $10,000 reimbursement.

“We wanted to build a program that could outright benefit our veterans in the state of Maine,” said owner of Home Roofing Solutions Joe Brasslett.

“These people were willing to give it their all day in day out when they were serving in combat. So, what we’re doing to me is much smaller than what they did. But it’s appreciated a great deal by them,” Brasslett added.

The project is named in honor of David Marino. A friend of the owners who enlisted in the Marines when he was just 17.

“David is loyal, compassionate and motivated in the same cause that we are,” Brasslett said of his lifelong friend.

The event was a steppingstone as the Marino Project looks to continue its efforts in the future.

“This was our first big drawing and our first efforts in you know, really giving back in a significant way. And we’re just going to continue to grow and do more in the future,” said fellow owner of Home Roofing Solutions Jodi Brasslett.

Even though only one person could walk away with the check the event gave the chance for veterans and their families to interact with others who come from similar walks of life.

“Being in a room full of veterans is a really incredible experience and one that we want to keep doing every single year,” Jodi added.

The project looks to expand all over the state and beyond in the future and is looking for volunteers to help with their efforts.

