Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rains and gusty winds today.

Rain and gusty winds taper off by this afternoon, rain totals could range from 1-2" with pockets of 3" along the coast.
By Michael Fecca
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waking up this morning we’ll have a bit of a lull in the rain, but another round of moderate rain will move through late this morning ending by midafternoon. Overall rain totals are expected to be around 1-2″ with pockets of 3″ along the coastline. Winds will be gusty today, gusting to around 20-30 mph inland, along the coast gusts could reach as high as 45 mph. Winds will taper off later this afternoon. High temperatures today reach the mid to upper 60′s. We dry out by tonight, but clouds stick around, overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40′s.

Sunday, a low-pressure system develops off the coastline to bring us the chance for some scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday. Some areas of far northwestern Maine in higher elevations could see a few flakes mixed in by the late afternoon, little no snow accumulation is expected.

Quiet and cool conditions to start off next week with highs mostly in the low to mid 40s. Another area of low pressure will move in by Wednesday. This could be our first potential for accumulating snow this season. As of right now, it looks like communities along, south & east of I-95 will have rain. As you go farther inland there will be a better chance for a wintry mix and snow. It is still too early to make a call about snowfall totals.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers tapering off by midafternoon. Highs reach between 62-67, winds will be out of the south at around 10-20 mph inland, and 15-25 along the coast. TONIGHT: We dry out, clouds stick around, overnight lows drop between 40-45. Winds turn out of the NE at around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs reaching between 48-55. Showers possible overnight with snow mixing in for the mountains & higher elevations.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 38-45.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a mix of rain and snow. Better snow chances for areas northwest of Bangor. Highs reach the low to mid 40′s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

