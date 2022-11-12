The Not So Empty Nest kicks off holiday season with annual Open House

The Not So Empty Nest kicks off holiday season with annual Open House
The Not So Empty Nest kicks off holiday season with annual Open House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gift shop in Bangor is getting festive this weekend!

The Not So Empty Nest on Broadway held their annual holiday open house Saturday.

Guests could enjoy refreshments and giveaways as a part of the special event.

The gift shop specializes in gifts and décor, with many made-in-Maine products, from tree decorations to specialty cutting boards.

”We opened at 10 and had people in before that, around 9:30. So it’s starting off good and people are coming out,” said Owner Melinda Frost. “It’s just a way to kick off the season and say thank you to all of our customers, because like most retail stores the majority of our business comes in the last two months of the year, so we try to celebrate it in a big way.”

Every Friday until Christmas, customers can enter to win a $100 gift card to the shop.

For more information on The Not So Empty Nest, you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

Latest News

Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rains and gusty winds today.
Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds Overnight
Bangor High's JROTC inducts inaugural class
Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station