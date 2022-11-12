The Not So Empty Nest kicks off holiday season with annual Open House

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gift shop in Bangor is getting festive this weekend!

The Not So Empty Nest on Broadway held their annual holiday open house Saturday.

Guests could enjoy refreshments and giveaways as a part of the special event.

The gift shop specializes in gifts and décor, with many made-in-Maine products, from tree decorations to specialty cutting boards.

”We opened at 10 and had people in before that, around 9:30. So it’s starting off good and people are coming out,” said Owner Melinda Frost. “It’s just a way to kick off the season and say thank you to all of our customers, because like most retail stores the majority of our business comes in the last two months of the year, so we try to celebrate it in a big way.”

Every Friday until Christmas, customers can enter to win a $100 gift card to the shop.

For more information on The Not So Empty Nest, you can visit their Facebook page.

