Missing World War II Veteran is brought home and laid to rest in Avon

AVON, Maine (WABI) - “I think that’s the thing to take away, is that there is still thousands of families waiting for the moment that this family was able to have today,” Commander Gregory Watson of 343d Bomb Squadron said.

Identified remains of an Airmen missing from world war 2 was finally brought home and laid to rest at Mile Square Cemetary Saturday.

“Seargent Gravlin was a member of the 343 Bomb Squadran at the time he was killed in action. We are still inexistence but it is like bringing a brother home for a final rest,” he said

Sergeant Zelwood Gravlin entered the U.S Army Air Forces from Connecticut. He was a gunner on one liberator, which was one of the fifty-one planes that failed to return during operation tidal wave in 1943. Susan white is his great niece.

“he gave his life for our country. it took us 79 years to get him home,” White said

Gravlin’s remains were unidentified until 2017 when the defense POW/MIA agency began exhuming the unaccounted-for airmen lost during operation tidal wave. White says she and her family are grateful to finally have him home.

“My dad, I made a promise to him before he died that I would keep working until we brought him home,” White said.

Sergeant Gravlin was honored a purple heart and more at his celebration of life that brought the community together. White received it on his behalf.

“Nothing I have ever felt before. and I am grateful, and I am honored that everybody showed up to celebrate his life,” she said.

Gravlin was laid to rest next to his mother, with the support of the community. Commander Watson hopes for the same closure for other families.

“Hats off to the defense POW/MIA accounting agency who is keeping the faith with those who served and are still missing. and for this Veterans Day, I hope people remember that, that the work continues to make sure everyone is accounted for,” Watson said.

