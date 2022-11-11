A wreath laying ceremony in Farmington in honor of Veterans Day

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A public wreath laying ceremony in honor of Veterans Day was held at Meetinghouse Park in Farmington.

It was organized by the American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28, a tradition they have continued for several years.

“Take a pause today to recognize all of our veterans from all of the wars who have given the supreme sacrifice,” Bunker said.

Stephan Bunker, an Army and Coast Guard reserves veteran with 26 years of service, is the post’s commander.

He said it’s also a special day because they rededicated the name of their American Legion Post to the World War I and World War II veterans who are the namesakes of their post.

“A little bit lost in history from all the years we have carried that post, but not everybody can actually remember the sacrifices from those two veterans,” Bunker said.

Bunker said not only is it important to remember veterans who have served, he wants people to know where our freedom came from.

“The freedom and the right to vote for elected leaders is one of the proud traditions that we have had and as legioners, we remind ourselves that freedom is not free, and over the years, we have lost thousands of young men and women who died for that very purpose,” he said.

Bunker also thought it was important to involve the younger generation like the Boy Scouts who helped with the wreath laying.

“Those will be our future veterans coming forward. Hopefully they would remember to remember us as veterans from today,” he said.

Peter Tracy assisted the scouts in laying the wreath. As a Navy and Army National Guard veteran, he said he wants people to think about the families with loved ones who served.

“Of course, the veterans that have died or Purple Hearts and being wounded and stuff, their families really did a lot of suffering, but even the veteran who serves and doesn’t fight and get shot at, his family, if he is married, they have to move around with him if he goes from place to place,” Tracy said.

While remembering the heroes who are long gone, Tracy says our thoughts should also be with the current veterans.

“Right now, as we stand here, feeling safe and secured, and all happy and everything right now, the veterans are on duty around the world. Men and women, brave men and women are on duty, guiding and protecting us,” said Tracy.

