Tremont students help deliver meals to veterans

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - Lessons of kindness and how far small gestures can go are being taught and learned in Tremont this Veterans Day.

Thursday, students at Tremont Elementary School helped the PTO get a head start on delivering meals to veterans in the area.

You can see them here with a neighbor they call Mr. Rich.

Kindergarten teacher and PTO member Ashley Stanley says the kids were thrilled to walk lunch over to Mr. Rich who is a veteran.

She says he always has a smile and a wave for the students when he walks by their school.

“And, so, I think he was surprised, a little bit, how much saying hello and smiling at the kids in the morning means to them And, listening to them talking on the way back about how they felt so good about what they had done something kind for someone else, that was more than I expected, I guess. You know, we hope that they will get that message, but to hear it from them, was just so meaningful and that’s why we do these things. Just spreading kindness through our community,” said Stanley.

The PTO are delivering more meals Friday night to 20 veterans around Tremont and Southwest Harbor.

Ms. Stanley says the meals are all homemade and delivered in bags made by students.

The bags aren’t just filled with warm meals made with love but also letters and centerpieces to make each veteran’s dinner extra special.

