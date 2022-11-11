Sen. King working to preserve veterans’ history

(WABI) - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is making sure the legacy of our nation’s veterans live on long after their service.

He discussed the importance of preserving this history with Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden.

King recently submitted a series of video interviews with Maine veterans to the Library’s Veterans History Project.

He says the lessons from this effort are impacting his work in Congress.

“In the defense bill that’s going to be on the floor of the U.S. Senate in a few weeks, there’s an amendment - that I submitted that’s been adopted by the committee - to have the Defense Department examine veteran suicide through the perspective of occupation,” King said. “There’s a case where the interview has turned into policy.

“It’s one thing to be in Congress writing papers and passing papers back and forth and voting, but it’s another thing to see the actual impact in real people’s lives and the G.I. Bill kept on coming up over and over and what a difference it’s made,” he added.

There will be links on our website to all nine episodes of “Answering the Call” including one with the late Carmine Pecorelli of Belfast who served in three foreign wars.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.