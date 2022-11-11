Sen. Collins, Boy Scouts honor veterans in Northern Maine

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Veterans Day ceremonies were held throughout the state on Friday.

Boy Scouts Troop 177 in Washburn held their 5th annual ceremony at the Washburn Veterans Memorial.

They honored veterans from their communities and presented veterans with a pin to acknowledge their service.

Another ceremony was held at the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Caribou in front of the new Battle Cross Memorial.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was the keynote speaker.

She reflected on the work that was done 19 years ago to transform the cemetery from a donated plot of land to the honored ground that it is today.

“Nineteen years ago we gathered here to dedicate this beautiful final resting place for our heroes, from the generous gift of land from John and Joyce Noble, to the hard work of our veteran organizations and the strong support of our citizens in Northern Maine, this place is the work of many hands,” Collins said.

Collins recounted the stories of four Maine veterans who earned the Congressional Medal of Honor.

She also participated in a wreath laying ceremony with Northern Maine Veteran Ceremony chair Roy Woods.

