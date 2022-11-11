Searsmont school donates 500+ pounds of candy to soldiers overseas

The Great Candy Challenge
The Great Candy Challenge(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SEARSMONT, Maine (WABI) - Ames Elementary School in Searsmont welcomed back the Randall Collins VFW for the first time in two years Thursday, and they didn’t leave empty-handed.

Students scored big in “The Great Candy Challenge.”

In all, the VFW received more than 500 pounds of candy to send to soldiers overseas.

It’s a favorite tradition at the school and not just for the sweets.

The gymnasium was a sea of red, white, and blue as students waved their flags, sang patriotic songs, and thanked local veterans for their service.

“Whoever wins gets to be on the news!” fifth-grader Melodie said. “We got 502 pounds of candy.”

“They’re probably thinking, ‘Oh my God, candy!’” fifth-grader Amilia said. “Because they get the same meal over and over every single day.”

“This is like a treat for them to have all that candy,” fifth-grader Sydney said.

“I know we’ve had members who have served overseas that are part of our post who have received care packages, and it just enhances the morale so greatly,” Randall Collins VFW commander Jim Roberts said. “This is a really important project.”

Ames Elementary has been doing The Great Candy Challenge for more than seven years and has likely donated more than a ton of candy overseas.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

