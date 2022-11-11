Searsmont fifth graders awarded for organizing mock election

SEARSMONT, Maine (WABI) - Early voting took on a new meaning at Ames Elementary School in Searsmont this week.

Early in the sense of fifth graders hitting the polls!

The school and Randall Collins VFW - honored fifth graders Amilia Donovan and Sydney Clark at an assembly Thursday after they organized a mock election for the school.

Their election day duties included building the booth and making sure each classmate got a chance to vote.

They both received awards for their efforts to support democracy.

Amilia and Sydney say learning about the process now can make it less confusing when they get to vote for real and that voting is an empowering feeling.

“It’s the first time that we have had a voice, and it’s just really exciting for us that we did this,” Donovan said.

“We saw that as an incredible show of patriotism that was completely initiated on their own, and they took an idea and ran with it,” fourth grade teacher Sarah Nelson said.

Students entered mock votes for the gubernatorial and second congressional races.

