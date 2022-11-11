Remains of Mainer who died in World War II to be buried this weekend

U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood A. Gravlin
U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood A. Gravlin(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - The remains of a New Vineyard man killed during World War Two, will be buried this weekend.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced last month that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood A. Gravlin, were found in July.

Sgt. Gravlin’s plane went down near Romania in 1943.

His remains ended up being buried as unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery in Romania.

In 2017, the DPAA began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen.

DNA, dental analysis and other evidence was used to identify the remains of Sgt. Gravlin.

He will be buried on Nov. 12 in Avon, Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

Latest News

Maine Ocean
Fishermen take case against paying for monitors to SCOTUS
Brownville Elementary honors veterans
Brownville Elementary honors veterans with artwork
Car crashes through Walgreens in Cornish
Woman crashes car through Walgreens in York County
Caribou Police say the owner of an abandoned dog found in a home that was recently sold has now...
Owners of dog found in vacant Caribou home identified