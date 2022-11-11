Remains of Mainer who died in World War II to be buried this weekend

(WABI) - The remains of a New Vineyard man killed during World War Two, will be buried this weekend.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced last month that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood A. Gravlin, were found in July.

Sgt. Gravlin’s plane went down near Romania in 1943.

His remains ended up being buried as unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery in Romania.

In 2017, the DPAA began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen.

DNA, dental analysis and other evidence was used to identify the remains of Sgt. Gravlin.

He will be buried on Nov. 12 in Avon, Maine.

