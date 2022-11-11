Rain & Wind Overnight Lasting Into Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remnants of Nicole will continue to spread into the region overnight merging with another low that is moving into western New England. Periods of moderate to heavy rain & gusty winds expected overnight and will last through the first half of Saturday. There will be a lull in the rainfall activity by about daybreak Saturday before another quick moving round of rain slides through by late morning and will stick around over eastern areas until midafternoon. Average rainfall totals will be from 1-2″ with pockets up to 3″ for coastal Downeast.

An average of 1-2" of rain will be on the way tonight into Saturday afternoon. Pockets up to 3" will be possible. (WABI)

Winds out of the south will be strongest along the coast with gusts up to 45 mph overnight and into the first part of Saturday. For inland communities, gusts could reach up to 35 mph. By Saturday afternoon, winds will turn out of the northwest and will taper off.

Wind gusts tonight into Saturday will be out of the south. Strongest gusts will be along the coast with lighter winds inland. (WABI)

It will be a mild evening with lows that will drop into the upper 40s and upper 50s. For Saturday, expect heavy rain in the morning that will gradually taper off and end during the early afternoon. Winds will also do the same. It will be a warm day despite the clouds and rain as highs reach the mid to upper 60s. A few communities will see the chance for record-breaking highs.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s by Sunday. Another low will move just offshore on Sunday. This will bring the chance for daytime scattered showers that will continue into the night. With the cooler air moving into the region, there will be the potential for flakes in the higher elevations. The rest of the region will see mostly showers. Little if any snow accumulation will be possible.

Quiet and cool conditions to start off next week with highs mostly in the low to mid 40s. Another area of low pressure will move in by Wednesday. This could be our first potential for accumulating snow this season. As of right now, it looks like communities along, south & east of I-95 will have rain. As you go farther inland there will be a better chance for a wintry mix and snow. It is still too early to make a call about snowfall totals.

Watching an area of low pressure that could bring us our first chance for accumulating snow across the north & west by the middle part of next week. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times with lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Winds out of the south will gust up to 45 mph along the coast with inland areas gusting to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Overcast skies with rain likely. Heaviest in the morning before tapering off by the afternoon. Wind gusts out of the south will be strongest in the morning with gusts along the coast up to 40 mph. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Showers possible overnight with snow mixing in for the mountains & higher elevations.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow. The best chance for any snow will be over the north & west. Highs will be mostly in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

