‘Our Heroes Military Museum’ opens in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - After a few short months of planning, designing and construction - a new military musuem has opened in Lincoln.

The ‘Our Heroes Military Museum’ was unveiled Friday during a grand opening celebration.

Going inside the museum is like going back in time.

There are displays recognizing each military branch and conflict.

There are stories, photo albums and more honoring Mainers who have served.

The goal is to use this museum to keep their memory alive, while passing their stories on to the next generation.

“This community is struggling by the loss of the mill. It’s trying to turn into more of a tourism place and it takes all kinds of things like that to bring people to Lincoln, Maine. I’m proud as can be to be a veteran and to be able to bring this to the community, along with my other eight members on the board.”

“We’re hoping this is going to be an expansion of a classroom for teachers in the schools so they can come over and participate or use the museum as a history resource for the history teachers and the school system because they only get a small amount in the history books. That’s really important to us.”

The museum will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

