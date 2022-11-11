‘Our Heroes Military Museum’ opens in Lincoln

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - After a few short months of planning, designing and construction - a new military musuem has opened in Lincoln.

The ‘Our Heroes Military Museum’ was unveiled Friday during a grand opening celebration.

Going inside the museum is like going back in time.

The Army invites you to the Museum

Posted by Our Heroes Military Museum on Saturday, November 5, 2022

There are displays recognizing each military branch and conflict.

There are stories, photo albums and more honoring Mainers who have served.

The goal is to use this museum to keep their memory alive, while passing their stories on to the next generation.

The museum will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds Overnight
Bangor High's JROTC inducts inaugural class
Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station
A wreath laying ceremony in Farmington in honor of Veterans Day
A wreath laying ceremony in Farmington in honor of Veterans Day
Boy Scouts Troop 177
Sen. Collins, Boy Scouts honor veterans in Northern Maine