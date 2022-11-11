‘Open Heroes Military Museum’ opens in Lincoln
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - After a few short months of planning, designing and construction - a new military musuem has opened in Lincoln.
The ‘Our Heroes Military Museum’ was unveiled Friday during a grand opening celebration.
Going inside the museum is like going back in time.
There are displays recognizing each military branch and conflict.
There are stories, photo albums and more honoring Mainers who have served.
The goal is to use this museum to keep their memory alive, while passing their stories on to the next generation.
The museum will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
