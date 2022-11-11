Maine Senate Democrats, Republicans vote for Aroostook County lawmakers to lead

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Maine Senate Democrats and Republicans have voted for Aroostook County lawmakers to lead their parties.

Democrats have re-elected Senator Troy Jackson of Allagash as Senate President.

It will be his third term as the senate leader.

A formal vote will be held by the full senate next month.

Democrats also re-elected Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic to be Senate Majority Leader.

She has served in Senate leadership for the past four years.

On the Republican side, Trey Stewart of Presque Isle was elected Senate Minority Leader.

He was just re-elected to his second term in the senate.

Republicans also chose Senator Lisa Keim of Oxford as Assistant Senate Minority Leader.

