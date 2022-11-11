Maine Senate Democrats, Republicans vote for Aroostook County lawmakers to lead

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Maine Senate Democrats and Republicans have voted for Aroostook County lawmakers to lead their parties.

Democrats have re-elected Senator Troy Jackson of Allagash as Senate President.

It will be his third term as the senate leader.

A formal vote will be held by the full senate next month.

Democrats also re-elected Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic to be Senate Majority Leader.

She has served in Senate leadership for the past four years.

On the Republican side, Trey Stewart of Presque Isle was elected Senate Minority Leader.

He was just re-elected to his second term in the senate.

Republicans also chose Senator Lisa Keim of Oxford as Assistant Senate Minority Leader.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

Latest News

A wreath laying ceremony in Farmington in honor of Veterans Day
A wreath laying ceremony in Farmington in honor of Veterans Day
Boy Scouts Troop 177
Sen. Collins, Boy Scouts honor veterans in Northern Maine
Tremont elementary prepared meals for veterans
Tremont students help deliver meals to veterans
Bed racing in Bar Harbor
Beds fly down street in Bar Harbor Bed Races