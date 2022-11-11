Increasing Clouds and Warm Today, Rain Arrives This Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Friday looks good for much of the day with filtered morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as the day progresses. A southwest wind will continue to bring warmer air into the region resulting in high temperatures topping off in the low to mid-60s this afternoon. The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will stream northward along the Appalachians today and will spread rain into Maine this evening. We may see some showers move into southern and western parts of the state later this afternoon or early evening otherwise most areas should stay dry through 5pm. Steady rain is expected to spread into southern and western parts of the state between 5-7pm and across the rest of the state from 7pm-midnight. The rain will be heavy at times during the night tonight and a few isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Southwest winds will increase tonight too with gusts to 30 MPH possible inland and up to 40-45 MPH along the coast.

The rain will continue, heavy at times Saturday as low pressure moves through the state. The storm is expected to move out of the area Saturday afternoon which will cause the rain to taper off from west to east across the state from late morning through the early to mid-afternoon hours. We may see skies brighten a bit with some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon as well. Highs on Saturday will remain mild with readings in the low to mid-60s. By the time the rain moves out later Saturday morning into the early afternoon, it looks like storm total rainfall will range from 1″-2″ across the state with locally higher amounts up to 3″ possible. Cooler, more seasonable air will move in on the backside of the departing storm for Sunday. Our Sunday is now looking more unsettled as weak low pressure is forecast to develop over the Gulf of Maine bringing us a good chance of showers especially Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be more seasonable Sunday with highs in the mid-40 to low 50s. Rain showers could mix with or even change to snow Sunday night across northern parts of the state and the higher elevations. High pressure builds in and brings us brighter, drier and cooler weather Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days will only reach the mid-30s to low 40s.

Today: Increasing clouds. Showers possible late afternoon/early evening south and west of Bangor. Highs between 61°-66°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Periods of rain, heavy at times. A few thunderstorms possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible inland and up to 40-45 MPH possible along the coast.

Saturday: Rain, heavy at times. Breezy. Rain will taper from west to east across the state from late morning through mid-afternoon. Highs between 61°-68°. South/southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible inland and 40-45 MPH possible along the coast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Showers likely especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

