Granger reportedly defeats Foster in DA race

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Maine attorney has reportedly defeated the incumbent prosecutor in the race for Hancock and Washington County District Attorney.

The Ellsworth American reports Bob Granger has unseated Matt Foster.

They reported 15,932 votes in Hancock County for Granger to Foster’s 12,613.

Some of Washington County’s votes are still being tallied, but Granger leads in two of the county’s three biggest towns.

Granger told the newspaper, in part, “I truly look forward to the opportunity to serve as district attorney of both Hancock and Washington counties... I hope to meet or exceed expectations if the final numbers hold.”

Foster told the newspaper, in part, “I am thankful to have been able to serve the people of District 7 as district attorney for the past eight years. Thank you to all those who supported me during my time here. I wish Mr. Granger luck with his new position.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.