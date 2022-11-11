Gary Sinise Foundation donates $1.5M to Travis Mills Foundation

Travis Mills Foundation(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WABI) - The Travis Mills Foundation has received a generous gift from an award-winning actor’s foundation.

The $1.5 million gift comes from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The funding will support programming at the Mills Foundation’s new health and wellness center, as well as with post-traumatic stress care.

Sinise said, in part, “Travis Mills has been an inspiration to me since the day we first met more than 10 years ago...I’m thrilled to see how much he has accomplished over the years, and it is our honor to support the great work of the Travis Mills Foundation.”

The Travis Mills Foundation has served nearly 1,000 veterans since 2017.

