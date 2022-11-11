DA recuses himself from former candidate’s child porn case

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A district attorney is recusing himself from the prosecution of a former candidate for governor who’s charged with possessing child pornography.

Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, was previously represented by the same attorney as the one defending two-time independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler.

Cutler, 76, is free on bail while awaiting trial on four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Cutler is represented by Water McKee, who also represented Foster when he was investigated for sexual abuse of a child in 2017. No charges were filed in the case.

The Bangor Daily News first reported Foster’s recusal and work with McKee, which the attorney confirmed. Foster didn’t return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

Latest News

The FBI is trying to determine if the scalp is real and should be returned to the tribe
Apparent Apache scalp seized from Maine auctioneer
Vote Here
Granger reportedly defeats Foster in DA race
Bangor High School
Bangor High School Veterans Wall of Fame inducts inaugural class
Mild Friday, Rain After Sunset