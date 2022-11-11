Beds fly down street in Bar Harbor Bed Races

BARE HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - When the tourist season ends, Bar Harbor turns into a bit of a sleepy town.

In fact, people lined the streets on Friday in their pajamas.

In what is perhaps one of the more unique sporting events in the state, teams made up of people of all ages pushed decorated beds down and back Cottage Street aiming to get the fastest time.

The Early Bird Pajamas Sale & Bed Races brought out quite the enthusiastic crowd.

“I’ve never felt like such a celebrity. You know, just like being paraded down the main street of Bar Harbor, sitting on a bed just seeing all these people out there to have fun and support. So, I’ve never felt so loved by a crowd. It’s like, wow, this is what it must feel like to be a celebrity,” said Kaia Douglas a racer on team Bed Sub Committee.

With the dedication of these racers, you’d think this is the type of event that requires year-round training.

“It was a bit of a spur of the moment decision to even enter the race yesterday. We kind of just like really went for it. We saw the email and said, we got to do this guys,” said racer Shae Turner Matthews with team Bed Sub Committee.

According to the emcee, that team broke the world record.

The race is a beloved tradition in town, the shenanigans of which can only be done after the tourist season.

“It’s just kind of a big end of the year gathering. You know, everyone’s happy that the year is kind of over and done with, so just kind of one last hurrah before the end of the season,” said Josh Macdonald with team Toy Story.

The event provides a break from a day of shopping that sees those in their “jim jams” getting special discounts.

Judging by the reactions of the crowd, it’s also good for a laugh or two.

